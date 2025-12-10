Ivan Toney returns to Saudi Arabia and Al-Ahli training following arrest in London over alleged headbutt

Toney found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested after an alleged headbutt on a recent visit back to London. The former Brentford striker, who joined Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024, reportedly became involved in an ugly incident when a fan grabbed the England star and asked for a selfie. The alleged victim was left bloodied, with the police responding quickly and taking Toney away in handcuffs. The striker was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault and one count of affray, as reported by The Sun.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police stated: "We were called to Wardour Street at 00:47hrs on Saturday following reports of an assault. The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of assault and one count of affray. He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue."