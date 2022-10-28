Inter transfer spendGOAL
Exactly how much money have Inter spent on new players this century?

Inter are one of the most decorated clubs in Italy and have had some absolute superstars wearing the famous Nerazzurri jersey during their illustrious history.

Some of these stars came through the club's youth academy, but more often than not Inter would splash the cash to sign players from elsewhere.

There were the likes of Ronaldo and Christian Vieri arriving at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in the 1990s on massive transfer fees and that trend continued in the 21st century.

Just think Hernan Crespo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wesley Sneijder, and many more!

But, how much exactly have Inter spent over the years?

Inter most expensive transfers by season

SEASON

MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING

FEE

TOTAL SPENDING

2022-23

Joaquin Correa

€23.60M

€38.60M

2021-22

Zinho Vanheusden

€16M

€40.50M

2020-21

Achraf Hakimi

€43M

€126.50M

2019-20

Romelu Lukaku

€80M

€197.72M

2018-19

Radja Nainggolan

€38M

€97.60M

2017-18

Milan Skriniar

€34M

€137.63M

2016-17

Joao Mario

€41M

€160.85M

2015-16

Geoffrey Kondogbia

€36M

€102.45M

2014-15

Gary Medel

€8M

€16.95M

2013-14

Hernanes

€18M

€59.89M

2012-13

Samir Handanovic

€15M

€76.55M

2011-12

Ricardo Alvarez

€12M

€41.70M

2010-11

Giampaolo Pazzini

€18M

€38.14M

2009-10

Diego Milito

€28M

€97.20M

2008-09

Ricardo Quaresma

€24.60M

€70.10M

2007-08

Cristian Chivu

€16M

€41.80M

2006-07

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

€24.80M

€48.40M

2005-06

Walter Samuel

€16M

€30.40M

2004-05

Fabian Carini

€10M

€15.95M

2003-04

Adriano

€23.40M

€54M

2002-03

Hernan Crespo

€40M

€116.18M

2001-02

Francesco Toldo

€26.50M

€112.19M

2000-01

Robbie Keane

€19.50M

€64.25M

Total

€1.78B

Inter top 10 most expensive player signings

