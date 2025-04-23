Messi Ronaldo Getty
Tom Hindle

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo join Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods as being ranked among the highest paid athletes of all time

L. MessiC. RonaldoAl Nassr FCInter Miami CF

Cristiano Ronaldo finished third on Sportico's highest paid athletes of all time list, while Lionel Messi came in at fifth

  • Ronaldo, Messi ranked among top five highest paid athletes of all time
  • Portugal star has total earnings of $1.83 billion, Messi $1.49bn
  • Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods top list
