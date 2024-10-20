Inter Miami player ratings vs New England Revolution: Lionel Messi king of MLS as Argentine scores hat-trick in 11 minutes, leading Herons to regular-season points record

A Lionel Messi hat-trick and a Luis Suarez brace lifted Inter Miami to new heights Saturday evening, setting an MLS record in their campaign finale

Inter Miami's 2024 MLS squad are the new regular season holders for the most points in a single campaign, achieving 74 points. The Herons defeated the New England Revolution 6-2 at Chase Stadium Saturday evening, and with the result, surpassed the Foxborough club's 2021 record of 73 points during a single campaign.

A first half brace from Luis Suarez and a second half hat-trick from Lionel Messi secured them all three points, and with it, MLS history.

The Revolution opened the scoring of the match just two minutes in, with Argentine winger Luca Langoni bagging an effort early in the match. They then doubled their lead in the 34th minute through attacker Dylan Borrero, who seemingly put the ball through the hands of Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender from close range.

However, Suarez responded in the 40th and 43rd minute of the match to draw them level before the halftime break.

Then, after a bleak start to the second half, Lionel Messi was subbed on, and, well, he did Lionel Messi things.

The Argentine attacker combined with Jordi Alba to start, with the fullback feeding Benjamin Cremaschi for the go-ahead strike, putting Miami up 3-2 from close range in the 59th minute.

The Revolution thought they drew level minutes later, but ex-USMNT forward Bobby Wood committed a handball offense in the buildup to his goal.

Messi then found the back of the net himself in the 79th minute, before scoring again just two minutes later to make it 5-2. His third, and the goal for his first MLS hat-trick, arrived in the 89th minute after Suarez fed him for his second assist of the game, too.

Inter Miami ended their season in the best way possible: with both Suarez and Messi on the scoresheet, and making MLS history - again.

Now? It's playoff season. Miami are the No. 1 overall seed, and will host the winner of the Eastern Conference Wildcard match between CF Montreal and Atlanta United next weekend.

