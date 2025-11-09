'Seeing him press like that at 38 is crazy' - Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano lauds Lionel Messi’s relentless effort after brace against Nashville SC

Looking ahead to the semifinal against Cincinnati, Mascherano warned of the challenge ahead.

“It will be a very tough match - they’re a team that knows exactly how they play. If they can recover some injured players, it’ll be an intense game over there. They’re very clear in their ideas, so for us to compete, we’ll need to match their intensity," Mascherano said. "When we match the opponent’s intensity, things usually go our way. We’ll see how the week unfolds, especially with seven players returning from national duty - hopefully, they come back in good shape. It’s not easy to lose so many players at this stage of the season, so we’ll have to manage that carefully.”

But before that match, the manager stressed how important it was for Inter Miami to advance out of the first round.

“I’m proud of how we’ve reached this point in the season. We’ve gone through a lot of wear and tear, we’ve been playing for a long time, and I see the players enjoying themselves," he said. "I see smiles - and that’s the best way to experience football. Tactics and style come second when you see that joy. They’re in a good place, living it naturally. There are also some players who won’t be here next season, yet the atmosphere remains excellent - and that’s exactly what we need to keep building on.”