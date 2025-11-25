Inside 'worst coach ever' Gary Neville's doomed Valencia tenure: From being 'tortured’ by Diego Simeone to being snubbed by Luis Enrique

It was widely accepted that the ex-England full-back had got the job due to his business relationship with Valencia owner Peter Lim, whose popularity at the Mestalla was already waning one year after buying the club.
Neville, who later admitted he accepted the offer as a favour to Lim after he invested in his businesses, including Salford City, had only retired from playing four years previously. He was at the height of his career as a star pundit on Sky Sports, famed for his no-holds-barred opinions. Thus him being parachuted in as coach of one of the top clubs in Europe, six-time La Liga winners and two-time Champions League finalists, felt like an experiment dreamed up by reality television producers - and it made for gripping, car-crash viewing.