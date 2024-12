Kylian Mbappe has struggled in his new role at Real Madrid, and Josip Ilicic believes that he cannot replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ilicic talked about Mbappe

Believes he won't match Ronaldo's legacy

Explained why the Frenchman is struggling Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱