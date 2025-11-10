Getty/GOAL
Ibrahima Konate reveals why he gave a 'hard time' to Liverpool new boy Hugo Ekitike following big money summer arrival
Ekitike teased by Konate at Liverpool training
Liverpool summer signing Ekitike has made an immediate impact since his blockbuster move from Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Frenchman has also found himself on the receiving end of some friendly teasing from compatriot Konate. The defender revealed that he once gave Ekitike a "hard time" during a post-training session at the AXA Training Centre, using humour to test the young striker's mentality and work ethic.
Ekitike, who joined Arne Slot's new-look Liverpool side in a deal worth up to £79 million ($105m), has been a key attacking threat this season. His six goals and one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions have helped the Reds remain in touch with the top of the table amid their struggles. Yet for all his promising form, Konate admitted he wanted to make sure the forward understood the expectations that come with representing both Liverpool and France, using a simple but pointed message to keep him motivated.
The light-hearted exchange reportedly occurred before the international break when the pair were due to join up with the France squad. While Ekitike appeared fatigued after an intense training session, Konate's playful challenge proved effective and highlighted the close bond the French duo have already built within the Liverpool dressing room.
- (C)Getty Images
Konate admits he gave Ekitike a 'hard time'
Speaking to Canal+, Konate lifted the lid on the humorous but motivational moment: "Once, I gave him a bit of a hard time, but it was funny. We had to go to the gym after one of the training sessions, and the intensity we put into training, it's true, it's very tough. And he was tired. I went to see him and I said, 'Come on, let's go to the gym now.' And he said to me, 'I'm knocked out, I'm dead.'"
Konate continued: "Actually, we don't have to go to the gym, but it's better to go because we’re kind of 'called up.' I looked at him and for two seconds, I didn’t speak to him. And I said to him, 'Do you want to go to the French national team or not?' A minute later, he was in the gym."
The defender added with a smile: "The anecdote is a bit funny, but afterwards he quickly understood how it worked. In terms of work, he is someone who is very diligent and who will progress, I have no doubt about that."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ekitiek already thriving at Liverpool
Ekitike's transfer to Liverpool in July 2025 was one of the summer's biggest stories, with the striker rejecting late interest from Manchester United to sign a six-year contract. The 23-year-old's start to life in England has been impressive. He scored on his Premier League debut against Bournemouth and quickly became Slot's preferred No. 9, edging out £125m signing Alexander Isak, whose pre-season fitness struggles delayed his integration. Ekitike's physical presence, movement, and intelligent link-up play have made him a natural fit in Slot's pressing system.
His performances have also caught the eye of France head coach Didier Deschamps, who rewarded the forward with his first senior international call-up in August. Since then, Ekitike has made four appearances for Les Bleus and is pushing to secure a regular place in the squad ahead of next year's World Cup.
- Getty
Could the Ekitike-Konate duo be broken soon?
For Liverpool, both Konate and Ekitike are expected to play key roles in the months ahead as Slot continues to shape his project at Anfield. Ekitike's battle with Isak for the starting striker role will likely intensify as the season progresses, with Slot keen to find a tactical formula that allows both high-profile forwards to thrive together.
Konate's situation, however, is more complicated. The 25-year-old defender's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026, and negotiations over a new deal have reportedly stalled. With Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich monitoring developments, Liverpool face a dilemma over whether to meet his salary demands or risk losing him for free next year.
Advertisement