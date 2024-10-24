Ibrahima Konate Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig LiverpoolGetty / Instagram (@rbleipzig)
Soham Mukherjee

Ibrahima Konate makes his feelings clear on Instagram after former club RB Leipzig honour Dominik Szoboszlai but not him before Liverpool clash

Ibrahima Konate took aim at his former club RB Leipzig after the German side honoured Dominik Szoboszlai but ignored him before the Liverpool clash.

  • Konate & Szoboszlai returned to old stomping ground
  • Hungarian was gifted a special gift by Leipzig
  • Konate felt offended after being snubbed
