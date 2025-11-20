+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
'I’m just so happy she’s back' – Naomi Girma’s long-awaited return, a goalkeeper shake-up, a Chelsea trio reunion and five takeaways from Emma Hayes' USWNT roster release

The squad is missing a few key names, forcing Hayes to continue broadening the player pool ahead of the final two matches of 2025.

To close out the year, U.S. women’s national team head coach Emma Hayes has named her final training-camp roster for a pair of friendlies against Euro semifinalists Italy. With the 2027 World Cup creeping closer, Hayes continues to broaden the player pool, calling in three uncapped players once again: Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, Chicago Stars forward Jameese Joseph, and Washington Spirit defender Kate Wiesner.

This squad features seven changes from October and several notable returns. Hayes has summoned a Chelsea trio - Naomi Girma, Alyssa Thompson, and Catarina Macario - with Girma’s long-awaited comeback headlining the group. The defender has played only four U.S. matches all year, but Hayes has long made her admiration clear.

With injuries, NWSL fatigue, and several fringe players pushing for bigger roles, this camp should offer one last meaningful look at the depth chart before the calendar flips to 2026.

GOAL looks at key takeaways from Hayes' roster release.

  FBL-OLY-PARIS-2024-BRA-USA

    Girma's return

    Girma returns to the USWNT roster after missing the previous FIFA window with an injury. The defender last appeared for the U.S. on July 2 in a 3-0 win over Canada and has played only four of the team’s 13 matches this year, starting all of them at center back.

    Her return has been long-awaited - and no one seems more thrilled than Emma Hayes. Girma was instrumental in the U.S. run to Olympic gold in 2024, when Hayes famously called her “the best defender I’ve ever seen.”

    In club play, Girma has also dealt with injuries, but she recently worked her way back into Chelsea’s lineup, starting their 6-0 Champions League win over St. Pölten.

    Ahead of camp, Hayes told reporters: “I’m just so happy she’s back… I realize more and more the importance, not just of her qualities on the field, but her quiet leadership - not just in terms of leading the line, but off the field as well.”

    
  Claudia Dickey USWNT

    Goalkeeper questions...answered?

    After the October friendlies, Hayes made it clear she was pretty set on her trio of goalkeepers: Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Claudia Dickey, and Mandy McGlynn. There has been a consistent rotation between all three, with Tullis-Joyce and McGlynn earning three starts and Dickey starting twice. 

    Hayes called on a new face to this camp, with Tullis-Joyce ruled out due to a facial injury she suffered with her club team, Manchester United. This is just the second international call-up for Jordan Silkowitz, who was named to the roster alongside Dickey and McGlynn. Silkowitz earned her first-ever U.S. National team call-up earlier this summer when she played in Germany with the Under-23s. In total, the three goalkeepers in this camp have just eight total career caps. 

    Will Hayes give Silkowitz a shot? Perhaps. She hasn't at all shied away from trying new things during her tenure, and the time is still now to do so. 

  Catarina Macario Naomi Girma Chelsea Women 2024-25

    Chelsea trio called on

    They might not be ‘Triple Espresso’, but Catarina Macario, Girma, and Alyssa Thompson will all represent the USWNT after featuring for Chelsea in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Macario is coming off a standout performance, scoring twice in the Blues’ win over St. Pölten.

    In total, six players on this roster are currently based in Europe - four in England and two in France. Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes feature for Lyon, while Emily Fox plays for Arsenal.

    Macario and Thompson have been consistently dangerous for the USWNT in attack. Thompson already has 22 caps and three goals, and arrived at Chelsea with 15 goals in 63 appearances for Angel City. Macario, meanwhile, has one U.S. goal this year and 13 in 27 career caps, underscoring her long-term impact when healthy.

  Jaedyn Shaw USWNT 2024

    Shaw's big moment

    All eyes will be on forward Jaedyn Shaw this camp, especially as it will be her second-straight call-up to the senior team after she spent two previous FIFA windows with the Under-23s. With the senior team, Shaw has 29 USWNT caps and eight career goals. She also attained a massive milestone when she became the first USWNT player to score in her first five starts. 

    Shaw has been instrumental in Gotham FC's end of the season, too, scoring a clinical overtime free-kick goal to send the NY/NJ team to the 2025 NWSL Championship. 

    Under Hayes, Shaw has been less than consistent, but with her seemingly finding her groove in the playoffs, her confidence is at another level.

