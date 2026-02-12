‘I know where I want to be’ - Malik Tillman reflects on his recent breakout with Bayer Leverkusen and USMNT World Cup ambitions

In 2024, Tillman sat down with GOAL for what was, by his standards, a pretty candid interview. He opened up about the outside world's perception of him. He would never be the player yelling or screaming on the field, and he knew that, because of that, there was this notion on the outside about how much he cares. People didn't see emotions on him, so he must not have any, right? That was one of Tillman's biggest challenges: proving to the outside world that the feelings inside were strong, even if he didn't outwardly express them.

It didn't help that, until that point, he hadn't quite dazzled with the USMNT. Across his first three years with the national team, he'd yet to score a goal. There was no standout performance or moment to hang his hat on - until this summer. The Gold Cup became that for Tillman. The person who ended the summer at the Gold Cup finale in Houston was a very different person from the one who began it when he arrived stateside just a few weeks prior.

"Obviously, I've had more confidence," he says. "My time before with the national team, it wasn't the best, if I'm very honest. Obviously, I didn't perform on the level I wanted to perform. I didn't play as much as I wanted to play and, for me, I saw the Gold Cup as a possible changing point for how Americans see me or how they feel about me playing in the team. I think I did enough to give people a reason to have some better opinions about me as a player."

That was crucial for Tillman: changing those perceptions. It wasn't just for the outside world, but for him. Now, several years into his national team career, Tillman feels embraced. He feels like he has a part to play.

This summer, too, was also about connections. Members of the team have repeatedly raved about the culture built throughout the team's eight-game run. Tillman does, too. This was his chance to really get to know everyone around him, from the newest teammates to the man making it all happen, head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Just as crucially, this was also an opportunity for everyone to get to know Tillman and who he is, on and off the field.

"I think I had my best experience with the national team during the Gold Cup," he says. "We had team dinners, things going on in the hotel, and we just spent a lot of time together off the pitch. We saw different cities. You grow these deeper connections. You get to know guys more. Your views on the other players change the longer you're with them.

The Gold Cup, for me, was the changing point. You grow a deeper connection with [Pochettino]. I think he understands me better, and I got to understand him better and know what he's feeling like and what he's thinking about me and the whole team in general. I think it's all about that connection that we have now, and it formed during the Gold Cup."

In the days following the Gold Cup, one of the summer's worst-kept secrets was confirmed. After starring at PSV for two seasons, Tillman was off to Bayer Leverkusen for a new challenge. It was, in some ways, a familiar one as Tillman returned to Germany for another opportunity with the country's elite.