'I know how it has happened' - Rafa Benitez claims he has 'inside' information on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool exit

'I know how it has happened' - Rafa Benitez claims he has 'inside' information on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool exitJames WestwoodGettyLiverpoolJuergen KloppPremier LeagueRafael BenitezCelta VigoLaLigaRafa Benitez has claimed to have "inside" information on Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as Liverpool manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp to leave Anfield this summerAnnouncement came out of the blueBenitez suggests public doesn't know everything