This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

USA Today Images 'I have goals of playing more' - Rising U.S. star Cavan Sullivan vows to see the pitch in first full MLS season, says Philadelphia Union are Cup contenders C. Sullivan Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer The Manchester City-bound 15-year-old talent fully plans to be among the Union first team in 2025 Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cavan Sullivan backed himself for more playing time

Agreed to sign for Manchester City once he turns 18

Also promised that Union would compete for MLS Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱