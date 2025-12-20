Getty Images Sport
'I judged the cross better!' - Hugo Ekitike insists he did NOT foul Cristian Romero before scoring Liverpool winner in crazy Spurs clash
Ekitike's fifth goals in three matchs
New Liverpool signing Ekitike's stunning run of form continued on Saturday as he scored his fifth goal in his last three league appearances. After scoring a brace each in the club's last two Premier League matches against Leeds and Brighton, Ekitike once again found the back of the net as he sealed three points for Arne Slot's side.
Isak had earlier scored the opener, only to be subbed off minutes later due to an injury. Spurs, on the other hand, ended the match with only nine players on the pitch as Cristian Romero joined Xavi Simons in conceding red cards in the game.
- AFP
'It wasn't our best game'
Reacting to the team's overall performance in the match, the Frenchman told BBC Sport: "It wasn't our best game, a difficult game, but we had the control. It was difficult in the last part of the second half because they pushed and they scored. We kept the result, and we go back to Liverpool with the win, that is the most important thing. It is never easier [to play against ten]. They play at home, the fans push them, and they have more energy, more than at the start. That makes it more difficult, so you have to play smart and to fight for every ball. The best feeling as a striker. You need goals. The most important is the win and to play with confidence, and obviously, if I can help with goals. The first goal I helped with the pass before the assist, so I try to help the team the best as I can, and that's the most important."
He added: "It's part for the game. He is a defender, I'm a striker. I judged the cross better than he did, and I took the ball. That is why I scored. That is his opinion, my opinion is that it was a great cross, a lucky header, but I did the right thing."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
What is the condition of Isak?
Isak, who came as a substitute in the second half and spent hardly any time on the pitch, suffered a poor injury. The striker's fresh knock could prove to be a huge boost for Liverpool. Providing an update on the star forward, Slot said: "We'll have to wait and see. It is too short after the game to speak about it but it is never good when a player has to come off. I took Frimpong off because I did not want to be with ten men, so that injury is fine. The other two [Isak and Bradley] we'll have to wait and see. The good thing is that we have a week to go so hopefully we have enough players available to play next week again."
- Getty Images Sport
Henry picked Ekitike as the most impressive player
Earlier this month, Premier League and Arsenal icon Thierry Henry named his compatriot as the most impressive player in the English top-flight this season as he told Betway Column: "I’ll go with with Hugo Ekitike, because at the beginning, he had to prove that he could be at Liverpool, and he did. Now the club is struggling and he’s still delivering. He surprised me. I knew he had that in his locker, but I didn’t know it was going to be that quick in terms of how he adapted. Of course, it’s easier to adapt when a team is rolling. But he adapted, then he went on the bench, didn’t say anything, came back and still scores his goals, so you have to put him up there."
Advertisement