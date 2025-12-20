'I judged the cross better!' - Hugo Ekitike insists he did NOT foul Cristian Romero before scoring Liverpool winner in crazy Spurs clash

Reacting to the team's overall performance in the match, the Frenchman told BBC Sport: "It wasn't our best game, a difficult game, but we had the control. It was difficult in the last part of the second half because they pushed and they scored. We kept the result, and we go back to Liverpool with the win, that is the most important thing. It is never easier [to play against ten]. They play at home, the fans push them, and they have more energy, more than at the start. That makes it more difficult, so you have to play smart and to fight for every ball. The best feeling as a striker. You need goals. The most important is the win and to play with confidence, and obviously, if I can help with goals. The first goal I helped with the pass before the assist, so I try to help the team the best as I can, and that's the most important."

He added: "It's part for the game. He is a defender, I'm a striker. I judged the cross better than he did, and I took the ball. That is why I scored. That is his opinion, my opinion is that it was a great cross, a lucky header, but I did the right thing."

