Huge blow for Inter as Benjamin Pavard - who scored crucial goal that dumped Harry Kane & Bayern out of Champions League - to miss semi-final showdown with Barcelona

B. PavardBarcelona vs InterBarcelonaInterChampions League

Inter have been rocked by the news that Benjamin Pavard is set to miss their Champions League semi-final first-leg meeting with Barcelona.

  • Pavard suffered an ankle sprain against Roma
  • Frenchman set to miss out against Barca
  • Inter also awaiting news on Marcus Thuram's availability
