Revealed: How Barcelona 'toxicity' influenced Xavi's decision to depart La Liga giants at the end of the season

Revealed: How Barcelona 'toxicity' influenced Xavi's decision to depart La Liga giants at the end of the seasonAditya GokhaleGettyBarcelonaLaLigaXavi HernandezBarcelona manager and club legend Xavi Hernandez decided to call it quits on his managerial stint with the club due to toxicity surrounding the job.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowXavi to leave Barca at end of the seasonSources say Xavi fed up with 'toxicity'Job started putting pressure on personal life