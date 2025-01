This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Mexico's Hector Herrera returns to Liga MX after 11 years, signs with Toluca following controversial MLS exit with Houston Dynamo Transfers Toluca Liga MX Héctor Herrera returns to Liga MX after his contract was not renewed with the Houston Dynamo Héctor Herrera signed with Toluca as a free agent

A controversy with a referee marked the end of his time in MLS

