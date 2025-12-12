'He’s been rubbish for 11 months!' - Liverpool legend tears into Mohamed Salah and says Egyptian’s time at Anfield is up after long overdue benching

The civil war at Anfield has reached a boiling point, with Salah publicly questioning his treatment by manager Arne Slot following a recent run of poor results. The Egyptian attacker, who was for three games in a row before his outburst, complained about his "personal situation" immediately after Liverpool conceded a late equaliser in last week's 3-3 draw against Leeds and he was subsequently left out of the Champions League showdown against Inter.

Speaking on Sky Sport Germany, former Liverpool midfielder Hamann tore into the 33-year-old, insisting that his time on Merseyside is effectively over. Hamann argued that the winger's outburst was unforgivable given the team's current struggles and suggested that he should have been dropped nearly a year ago due to a long-term decline in performance.

"I don't think we'll see him in a Liverpool shirt again," Hamann predicted. "He's going to the Africa Cup soon and I'm of the opinion that his time at Liverpool is over.

"He's played rubbish for 10, 11 months. There were enough opportunities to put him on the bench. Until two weeks ago, the coach fielded him and gave him his trust. Then there was no other way. Liverpool are under massive pressure. It's not going well at all and then Salah can think of nothing better, after a game in which you concede the equaliser in the last minute, than to stand up and complain about his personal situation."