'Have Arsenal just won the league?!' - Mikel Arteta slammed for wild celebrations after win over Liverpool as Richard Keys tells Gunners boss to 'have a bit of dignity' in scathing rant

'Have Arsenal just won the league?!' - Mikel Arteta slammed for wild celebrations after win over Liverpool as Richard Keys tells Gunners boss to 'have a bit of dignity' in scathing rantRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesMikel ArtetaArsenalArsenal vs LiverpoolLiverpoolPremier LeagueSports presenter Richard Keys slammed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his over the top celebration after beating Liverpool. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRichard Keys slams Arteta for celebrationArsenal beat Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal now two points behind Liverpool