Harvey Barnes set for talks with Scotland boss Steve Clarke over switching allegiance from England ahead of World Cup 2026
Barnes open to playing for Scotland
Following Scotland's 4-2 win over Denmark in their last World Cup qualifying group game, which sealed their berth in finals in North America next summer, Newcastle star Barnes was linked with a switch to the Scottish national team. Barnes, who has earned just one England cap so far in his career in an international friendly against Wales in 2020, is eligible to play for Scotland through his maternal grandparents.
Following Scotland's qualification, Barnes offered an update on the situation in an interview with Sky Sports: "I've obviously played for England, and I know the eligibility side is still there. So it's hard to say either way. But as I said, there's been no real chats or any sort of progression in that sense. It's not something I've really put too much thought into. There's always been the sort of talk about it. Especially recently, it's not really something that's been on my mind, nothing that's really been spoke about. It was great seeing them get through [to the World Cup] and it was a crazy game."
Scotland manager ready to call up Barnes
Responding to Barnes' desire to represent Scotland, national team manager Steve Clarke has claimed that he is ready to chat with the Magpies star and a call up to the team could then follow. Clarke told reporters: "That would be good timing. That would be the right timing. It didn’t happen with Che. He was welcomed into the group straightaway. Football players are quite selfish, they like to think that someone is going to help them be better and the team to be better. As long as they come and they are committed then I am pretty sure anyone who comes into this group of players will enjoy it. It is a really good, honest, hard-working group of players. Anyone who came in I think will struggle not to enjoy it. Let’s see what happens."
Clarke is happy to know that he would be able to name a 26-man squad at the World Cup next year, as he added: "(There are) loads of names, loads of club managers and agents putting their players forward. They have to be good. They have to be committed, they have to want to play for Scotland. It is 26 again. So, there are some spaces there, but not too many. We should be very grateful and loyal to the players that have got us there, I think that is very important. That is something we have built over the last six and a half years. We have built a trust with this group of players that we understand each other. If you want to get into this squad then you have to be good and committed and there will be some spaces."
Clarke wants to stay Scotland manager beyond the World Cup
Further speaking on his journey with Scotland, Clarke added: "It would need to be right for me and I would need to find out whether it’s right for them. I want to wait until the turn of the year, get the training camp and the bases sorted and get the [World Cup] programme sorted first. Hopefully, that will give me a little bit of time before the March games to sit down and just go through everything. I’ve got a few questions for them in terms of how we move forward and how we make sure it’s not over 20 years before we qualify for another World Cup. This group of players can definitely do 2028. Not all of them, but most of them. There is a lot to discuss moving forward beyond whether I try to make another tournament and carry on for another two years."
What comes next for Barnes?
Barnes has appeared in 15 Premier League matches in the 2025-26 campaign, although he has started in only seven of them and has clocked 720 minutes on the pitch. He will hope to feature for the Magpies more regularly in the coming months to remain in contention for a spot in the Scotland World Cup squad next summer.
The winger will be back in action on Wednesday as Eddie Howe's side take on Fulham in a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.
