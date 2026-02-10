Harry Maguire to stay?! Much-maligned Man Utd defender set to earn new contract after remarkable turnaround under Michael Carrick

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Maguire is set to be rewarded for his good performances of late. The publication states it is looking "increasingly likely" that the former Leicester City star will be handed a new deal, with his current terms set to run out in the summer.

Maguire is currently on a £180,000-a-week contract and is thought to want to remain at Old Trafford for as long as he can, having arrived in Manchester back in 2019 in an £80 million (€93.6m/$101.6m) transfer from Leicester. It is reportedly hoped that a compromise can be reached regarding the wages and the length of the new contract. Maguire has made 260 appearances in all competitions for the club, winning the 2022-23 Carabao Cup and the 2023-24 FA Cup.

The centre-back is already free to discuss potential new contracts with teams around Europe, with Italian giants AC Milan thought to have made contact with United during the January transfer window. Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah, now managed by Brendan Rodgers, are also thought to have signalled their interest.