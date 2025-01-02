Harry Maguire's £4m mansion flooded after Man Utd star hosts New Year's Eve party attended by England team-mate Jordan Pickford

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeHarry Maguire's £4m mansion flooded after Man Utd star hosts New Year's Eve party attended by England team-mate Jordan PickfordH. MaguireManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEvertonJ. PickfordHarry Maguire's £4 million mansion got flooded as the Manchester United star hosted a New Year's Eve party.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMaguire threw a party for friends and familyPickford along with his wife Megan was in attendanceDamage being assessed after flood went downFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱