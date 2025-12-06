Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane's ferocious strike clocked at incredible speed as Bayern Munich star bags brilliant hat-trick against Stuttgart
Kane's stunning strike in Bayern's thumping win
Kane did not feature in Vincent Kompany's starting lineup as Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson started up front. The England captain was only introduced in the 61st minute. It took just five minutes to open his scoring. Kane received a pass near the centre circle and made a solo run down the middle. The striker then launched a pile driver from distance as the ball flew into the goal like a rocket.
Bayern Munich later confirmed on social media that Kane's effort was clocked at 128 km/h from 25 yards away from the goal. Kane later doubled his tally from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, before completing his treble from Michael Olise's assist.
Why did Kane start against Stuttgart?
After starring for Bayern, Kane revealed why he was left on the bench during the crucial game, as he told reporters: "It's something I'm not used to, but I did it a couple of times this season. The boss wanted to keep me fresh and save energy. I came on after 60 minutes with a couple of other guys and we were able to exploit the space and get the goals. We had a tough battle in the cup mid-week and today we faced one of the best teams in the league away, but we looked stronger in the last half an hour and punished them."
Kompany then added: "I had this change in mind before the game started. We have 4 games in 11 days. If I start Harry every game and he plays 90 minutes, I'll get questions about why he always plays. Every time we played Stuttgart, we've always grown stronger as the game progressed. I felt the spaces would be bigger when Harry came on. It was a good moment for him to come. And he did what he does."
Will Kane return to Spurs?
Amid rumours of Kane exiting the Allianz Arena next summer, his former club Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown interest in bringing back one of their finest players of all time.
Kane, however, has been warned not to return to a former club as Spurs icon Stephen Carr said: "He left and even the fans in the end understood that he needed to leave in order to win something. He deserved to win something, which he has now. I’m sure he will win more this year. He had unbelievable success there [Spurs], is a legend there, and I think he is still looked at like that.
"He scores goals regardless but whether he would have that same success, I don’t know. It would be great if he did go back, but I think he will be looking at it differently. After leaving Tottenham, giving up on the English goal record - he would have caught [Alan] Shearer the way he was going - he’s not going to get younger, he does adjust his game, but I get the feeling he will stay there or go somewhere else in Europe. He might want another challenge, rather than going back to Tottenham."
Will Kane stay at Bayern?
Kane has offered no indication that he is considering a change of scenery, having spoken on a regular basis of how happy he and his family - including wife Kate - are in Bavaria. He is tied to a contract through 2027 that may yet be extended.
