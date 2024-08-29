Harry Kane of Bayern MunichPaulaner-FCB
Richard Mills

Harry Kane is ready for Oktoberfest! Bayern star dons his lederhosen and opens up on working with Vincent Kompany as German giants look to right the wrongs of last season

H. KaneBayern MunichV. KompanyBundesliga

Harry Kane is ready for Oktoberfest once more, while opining on new Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany and their bid to win trophies again.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kane ready for Oktoberfest again
  • Gives his thoughts on new boss Kompany
  • Eager to end his title drought at Bayern
Article continues below