'Harry Kane is a problem for England' - Thomas Tuchel told why 'pedestrian' Bayern Munich striker is 'not right person' to lead Three Lions bid for 2026 World Cup success
England manager Thomas Tuchel has been told Harry Kane is not the right man to lead the Three Lions into World Cup 2026 despite his goals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England struggling to shine under Tuchel
- Kane in the goals against Andorra and Senegal
- But told he's a problem for Tuchel and his side