Harry Kane pleads with Bayern Munich team-mates to defend set pieces better against Arsenal as striker admits fear of Gunners' dead-ball situations

Kane has displayed terrific form once again in the 2025-26 campaign as he has already scored 24 goals in 18 matches across all competitions. When Arsenal star Jurrien Timber was asked about their plans to silence the England captain, he said: "That is not going to be easy, of course. I think he is an amazing striker, everyone knows that. He has so many qualities. He has been doing it for such a long time already, and now at Bayern Munich he has been one of the best players in the world. So, it is going to be a nice challenge for us as a team, as defenders, to stop him tomorrow. I think when you face an opposition with Harry Kane as the striker, he is a topic and you discuss him as defenders, because he is one of the dangerous players. It is the same with any other game, we discuss their players and the way they play. For tomorrow, it is the same."