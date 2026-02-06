Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Super Bowl GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

From Harry Kane cheering the New England Patriots to Jordan Morris’ hometown Seattle Seahawks pride: A guide to where soccer stars’ Super Bowl LX loyalties lie

GOAL breaks down which soccer stars have established ties to the two Super Bowl teams.

It’s Super Bowl weekend and, as it has been for decades, households across America will be locked in on the NFL’s biggest game. But the Super Bowl has long since grown beyond the U.S., becoming a global event watched by fans around the world.

Soccer may remain the world’s game, but interest in American football has surged internationally in recent years. The NFL’s overseas expansion - including regular-season games abroad - has helped convert fans well beyond North America, including some of the world’s most recognizable soccer stars.

This year’s Super Bowl pits the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks, and both sides boast notable support from across the soccer world. Ahead of Super Bowl LX, GOAL looks at the players with rooting interests on either side.

  • Harry KaneIMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

    Harry Kane - Patriots

    One of the game's most high-profile attackers is also one of the world's most high-profile Patriots fans.

    Kane became a Patriots fan during the Tom Brady era, having connected with the former quarterback's journey from unheralded to champion. He was in the house for the Patriots 2019 Super Bowl win over the LA Rams and has also talked up his own NFL future, having set his sights on being a kicker someday.

    • Advertisement
  • DeAndre Yedlin Seattle Sounders 11102014USA Today

    DeAndre Yedlin - Seahawks

    Yedlin's career has taken him all over the U.S. and Europe, but he remains one of Seattle's most prominent sporting stars.

    Born and raised in the city, the longtime U.S. Men's National Team full back has served as the Seahawks' 12th man in the past, raising the flag at the shared home of the Sounders and Seahawks: Lumen Field.

  • Alyssa NaeherGetty Images

    Alyssa Naeher - Patriots

    Born and raised in Connecticut, Naeher grew up right on the fringes of the New England/New York fandom border. The former U.S. women's national team No. 1 is a Patriots fan, though.

    When Naeher retired at the end of 2024, TNT's broadcast showed her a message sent in by legendary Patriot, Tom Brady, giving the goalkeeper a special moment to connect with another one of the world's elite athletes.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Seattle Sounders FC v Los Angeles Football ClubGetty Images Sport

    Jordan Morris - Seahawks

    Another famous son of Seattle, Morris, too, is a World Cup veteran with strong ties to the Seahawks. 

    The 31-year-old attacker is the Sounders' all-time leading scorer has written about the impact the Seahawks had on him as a kid. The crowds at Lumen Field were part of the reason he was so determined to star for his hometown club, where he's remained a star since breaking through with the USMNT.

  • Sam Kristie Mewis USWNTGetty

    Sam and Kristie Mewis - Patriots

    Naeher wasn't the only USWNT star representing the Patriots over the last few years. She was joined by both Sam and Kristie Mewis, who bonded with the goalkeeper over their shared love of the Patriots.

    The two sisters grew up as die-hard Boston sports fans in Massachusetts, and both remain connected with the Patriots even with their career travels.

  • 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Tim Kleindienst and Kevin Muller - Seahawks

    Some wild ones here, but perfect examples of the expanding reach of the NFL.

    In August, the Seahawks officially announced the two Bundesliga players as "12s Everywhere" ambassadors. German international Kleindienst, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, became a Seahawks fan as a teenager, while Muller, a goalkeeper for FC Heidenheim, has been a fan for over a decade as well.

  • Asmir BegovicGetty

    Asmir Begovic - Patriots

    The Bosnian goalkeeper, formerly of Chelsea, Bournemouth, Stoke, and Everton, spent part of his childhood in Canada, which makes him no stranger to North American sports. He counts himself among the Patriots' biggest fans, having posted many times about his love for the team while also labeling Brady as the "Greatest QB to have ever played the game, no doubt about it."

0