Harry Kane Lionel Messi Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Harry Kane told he can join Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in exclusive club as England's 'main man' tipped to make Euro 2028 impact - even at 34!

H. KaneL. MessiC. RonaldoEnglandBayern MunichWorld CupEuropean Championship

Harry Kane is, according to ex-England star Emile Heskey, capable of joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 100 international goals club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Already Three Lions' all-time leading scorer
  • Has 69 international goals to his name
  • Being tipped to make his way towards a century
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱