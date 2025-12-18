Harry Kane picks 2025 highlight & reveals New Year’s ‘wish’: Bayern Munich & England striker ready to chase down more trophies after lifting silverware curse

Kane hit 41 goals across all competitions last season and finally got his hands on a winners’ medal when claiming the German top-flight crown. Unsurprisingly, the memories made there represent his personal highlight from the last 12 months.

Kane has told his Cleats Club channel: “I think my favourite football moment from 2025 would have to be winning the Bundesliga. Obviously winning my first trophy, team trophy, in my career was an amazing feeling, a special moment for me and my team-mates and all my friends and family as well. It was great to get that one over the line. Had some special celebrations, enjoyed it a lot and helped motivate me to achieve many more things in the years to come.”

He went on to say when asked what his hopes are for 2026, with Bayern in the mix for domestic and continental honours while England are counting down the days to another bid for global glory: “My New Year’s wish is to keep improving and hopefully win a few more team trophies, including the World Cup.”

