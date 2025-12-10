Hansi Flick praises Marcus Rashford's immediate impact as substitute helps rescue Barcelona in Champions League comeback win

Speaking to the media after the match, Flick offered a candid assessment of his team's tactical struggles in the first half and explained exactly why Rashford was the solution. The German coach admitted that his players, particularly the energetic Raphinha, had been too eager to get on the ball, drifting out of position and clogging the middle of the pitch.

"I wasn't surprised by Eintracht's approach," Flick stated. "I told my players to forget the past game [Frankfurt's 6-0 loss in Leipzig] because they are a good team.

"In the first half Raphinha was everywhere and maybe that wasn't the best, but his attitude is good. In the second half, we tweaked some things and Marcus was important to give width and stretch the lines."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!