'Gutted' - Heartbroken Jack Grealish confirms his season is over after undergoing surgery on foot injury
Season over for Grealish
Grealish has spent the season on Merseyside and quickly become a fan favourite with David Moyes' Toffees. The 30-year-old has two goals and six assists for Everton in the Premier League this season but won't play for the club again in 2025-26 after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. Moyes confirmed the injury was actually diagnosed while Everton were checking on a calf problem. He told reporters: "It is a blow to lose him. He didn't come in [complaining] about his foot. He had a kick on the calf and we thought he'd be OK. That it was just a kick on the back of the calf and he would be OK in a couple of days but they checked his foot out and he has a stress fracture. It's a real pity for the boy. He's been back at it, enjoying it and doing what he is good at. He has been supported brilliantly by the supporters at Everton. They think so much of him and it's just disappointing he is going to have some time off."
Grealish 'gutted' to be out injured
Grealish has now offered an update on social media after undergoing surgery. He posted an update on Instagram from his hospital bed, saying: "Didn’t want the season to end like this but that’s football, gutted. Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before. The support I’ve had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me. The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible and I absolutely love representing this club. I’ll be backing the lads all the way and doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible. Thank you again for all the love, it means so much. UTFT."
Could Grealish stay at Everton?
Grealish's injury means he is facing an uncertain future. Everton have an option to buy Grealish for £50 million this summer, when he will have only 12 months remaining on his Manchester City contract, but it's not clear yet if they will trigger the clause. Moyes has been asked about the situation in the wake of Grealish's injury and insisted only that it was "far too early" to be making any decisions on his future. Everton have moved to replace Grealish in the January transfer window, signing Tyrique George from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the campaign.
Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about Grealish's future at Manchester City earlier in the season and shared his thoughts, saying: "I think he has a contract for one more year with us. The important thing is he is back. He is a massive influence in the Everton games. After what’s happened, maybe Manchester City want him back, but I don’t know. Many things are still going to happen. We’ll see. The important thing is he is playing again, a lot of minutes. This is the standard. I’m happy, really, honestly, that he’s back in, trying his best.”
What comes next?
Grealish will now focus on getting back to full fitness ahead of what promises to be an interesting summer transfer window. The playmaker is believed to be keen to stay at Everton, but it remains to be seen if the Toffees will try to keep him on. Manchester City may also be set for some major changes at the end of the season, with speculation that Pep Guardiola will leave continuing to swirl.
