Josh Sargent USMNT 2022Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'He's not going to be fit' - Gregg Berhalter confirms Josh Sargent will miss USMNT clash with Colombia

USAJoshua SargentGregg BerhalterColombiaFriendliesCopa America

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter confirmed that Josh Sargent will miss the USMNT's clash with Colombia due to a "nagging foot injury".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sargent is nursing an ankle injury
  • Had been training separately from the group
  • Remains uncertain for the Brazil game and the Copa America
Article continues below