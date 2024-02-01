Good news for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich bring forward move for Bryan Zaragoza as winger completes transfer from Granada

Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Bryan Zaragoza from Granada on loan until the end of the season before he completes a permanent summer move.

  • Zaragoza agreed to summer Bayern move
  • Has now joined on loan for rest of season
  • Will sign five-year deal at end of campaign

