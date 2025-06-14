Gold Cup Tier Rankings: From a shorthanded USMNT to favorites Mexico and Canada, who's here to win it, who's here for holiday?

GOAL takes a look at the tiers of teams in the 2025 Gold Cup, asking who's here to win it, and who's just filling out the numbers?

The 2025 Gold Cup is upon us. CONCACAF's best, and one bonus team, have gathered in the U.S. to compete for regional supremacy. And while the competition is admittedly lacking some star-power this year, regional supremacy is generally one heck of a motivator.

Just one year out from a World Cup, North America's best have a chance to claim their place on center stage by winning a trophy and building a bit of momentum towards next summer's tournament.

The U.S. men's national team and Mexico have won all but one of the 17 editions of this competition and both will be in the mix again this summer. Mexico will be looking to repeat, having won in 2023, while the shorthanded U.S. will look to reverse recent fortunes and turn a few heads.

Article continues below

The only other team to win? Canada back in 2000 and, on the 25th anniversary of their biggest trophy win, the Canadians might just be the best team in the field as they look to take over as kings of CONCACAF.

The road through won't be easy, even for those three. This tournament always has plenty of upsets and, now more than ever, it seems as if most teams in the tournament have the potential to cause one or two.

So who's here to win this summer? Who's in the spotlight? Who's going to bring the danger to the big contenders? GOAL US breaks it all down in the 2025 Gold Cup Tier Rankings.