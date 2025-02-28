Who is the brightest star in MLS - and the most overrated? Best fan base, best coach, best city, area in which league must improve? GOAL surveyed players to find out

GOAL surveyed players across MLS for the 2025 season on a number of topics, with some surprising responses

Major League Soccer's 30th season kicked off last weekend and it's already shaping up to its historic promise. San Diego FC entered the league and opened their expansion season by stunning the defending MLS Champions LA Galaxy.

There's been an unprecedented offseason of spending, with the league's transfer record broken twice. There's a new Cash for Player rule that's been significant in keeping stars within the league. And oh yeah, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has kicked off the season with a masterclass performance and some rare controversy from the Eight-time Ballon D'Or winner.

As exciting as its been for MLS's fans, what do the players make of all of this? GOAL reached out to players from all 29 teams - excluding expansion San Diego - ahead of the 2025 season and asked them a number of questions, from naming the best and most overrated players to favorite MLS cities to coaches for which they would like to play. Players were granted anonymity so that they could answer freely.

And while some of the results from GOAL's MLS Player Survey were expected, others offered surprises.