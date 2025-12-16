Getty Images Sport
'It was crucial that Gio embraced it the way he did' - Gladbach coach Eugen Polanski praises USMNT midfielder Reyna as role grows
Improved fitness key for Reyna
Polanski emphasized that the club has taken a measured approach to Reyna’s involvement, focusing on gradually increasing his minutes on the pitch to build his durability.
"We wanted to gradually integrate him more and generate more playing time. For that to happen, it was crucial that Gio embraced it the way he did," Polanski said as per Bundesliga.com. "I have rarely seen a training session from him that I wasn't satisfied with, and I have recently seen values I hadn't seen before."
Neuhaus injury opens door for Reyna
The muscle injury to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s regular starter Florian Neuhaus has created an opportunity for Reyna to secure more playing time in the midfield. Polanski pointed out that while Reyna and Neuhaus share similar roles, Reyna brings a slightly more attacking profile and excels in finding space between the lines. His ability to make intelligent runs and contribute offensively has impressed the coach, who is pleased with Reyna’s steady improvement and growing influence on the team.
"We can almost replace him [Neuhaus] like-for-like," Polanski explained. "He [Reyna] perhaps has a slightly more attacking profile, is a bit better in the space between the lines, and isn't the same clear playmaker as Flo. He's made extremely good runs and improved from game to game. I'm extremely happy."
Back on the USMNT radar
Reyna’s progress at Gladbach coincides with his return to the United States men’s national team after an eight-month absence. He made a strong impact in recent international friendlies, scoring against Paraguay and assisting in a dominant win over Uruguay. These performances have reinforced his position as a key creative player for the USMNT as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States.
USMNT ambitions add extra motivation
With nine goals in 34 senior caps and the 2026 World Cup approaching on home soil, Reyna will be eager to maintain momentum. If Reyna remains in contention for future Gladbach games, it will improve his standing in the national team conversation.
