Germany Euro 2024 squad: Who will Julian Nagelsmann pick for the hosts?

The three-time winners have endured some major tournament disappointments in recent years, and are looking to turn the tide on home soil

Germany have endured a difficult few years. Back-to-back World Cup group-stage exits sandwiched a last-16 loss to England at Euro 2020, and thus fans head into Euro 2024 more with hope than expectation for the hosts to make a deep run.

Joachim Low and Hansi Flick both paid for the team's poor form with their jobs, and interim boss Julian Nagelsmann's reign also got off to a difficult start, with losses to Turkey and Austria, as well as a disappointing draw with Mexico, opening his tenure in underwhelming fashion.

Though they will be backed by a home crowd this summer, group games against Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland are unlikely to be straightforward for Nagelsmann's inconsistent side, and thus the former Bayern Munich coach has begun making moves in a bid to give himself more options to choose from once the tournament rolls around.

But who will make Germany's 23-player Euro 2024 squad? GOAL takes a look...