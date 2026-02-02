Getty
'A genius on our planet!' - Lionel Messi told he would still be a world beater in ANY league as fans told to prepare for monumental 'hangover' when Inter Miami GOAT retires
History maker: Evergreen Messi still breaking records
Messi has previously illuminated La Liga and Ligue 1 with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, helping himself to domestic and continental trophies. He has also become a World Cup winner with Argentina and has eight Ballons d’Or to his name.
Despite approaching the end of what has been a record-shattering career, there has been no sign of the all-time great slowing down. He delivered MLS Cup glory to South Florida in 2025, while helping himself to Golden Boot and MVP honours.
Messi is now tied to a deal at Inter Miami through 2028, meaning that he is unlikely to ply his club trade for a fourth team, but he is being tipped to remain at the very top of the global game until the day comes for his unique talents to be taken off into retirement.
Could Messi still star at the highest level in Europe?
Ex-Premier League and MLS star Earnshaw - speaking via casino.us, best us online casino - told GOAL when asked if Messi could still star in European football after conquering America: “What you see from Messi, we have been seeing for years. I remember his first goal [for Barcelona] when he comes on and Ronaldinho flicks it over the defender and he goes and lobs the goalkeeper. We are still seeing the same things. At Barcelona, in La Liga, one of the biggest leagues in the world, we are seeing the same things. He has done it to the very best and he continues to do it now to whoever he plays against.
“The thing about Messi is, he can play in any league until he retires. That is just the level of the genius that we have got on our planet! We have got to realise that this is a very unique thing. We might not ever see another Messi again. The overall picture, the overall career, the titles, being able to make his whole team better, we might never see another Messi again.
“That guy can play in any league. Until he retires, he can choose whichever league it is. I have never been able to see or say this about another player - until he retires he can choose the league he plays in and will be the best in that league. That is the level this guy has been at.”
Magical Messi capable of 'PlayStation-esque' heroics
Ex-Wales international Earnshaw - who spent time in MLS with Toronto FC, the Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps - added on Messi setting standards that will never be matched: “We must enjoy it while we can because after this there is going to be a big hangover in football. There has already started to be a little bit, but there is going to be a big hangover that we are going to be very sad in because there is a possibility we might not see this again.
“For me, I watched La Liga before Messi and watched La Liga after Messi - the joy that he brings to football, that’s the key. It’s not about whether you like this player or that player, this team or that team, just as a football fan, this guy has brought incredible things and things that can normally only be done on a computer game, on FIFA on the PlayStation!
“It’s really special that we get to see that still. But he can play in any league and any international team as well. He could play in the Champions League right now. Three weeks before he retires, he would still be able to play at that level.
“The key is being able to make an impact, and that is what he brings. In every little detail and area of his game, he will be able to make an impact in any league. That is why he can choose. It doesn’t matter if he is playing against Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Vancouver Whitecaps, LA Galaxy, he will still be able to make a big impact in any game.”
American dream: Messi happy in the States ahead of World Cup
Messi is currently wowing audiences in South America as part of Inter Miami’s pre-season tour ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign. He is happy in the US, meaning that no return to Europe will be made any time soon, and is expected to form part of Argentina’s World Cup title defence this summer.
