Gary Neville Trent Alexander-Arnold EnglandGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'Utter bulls*it" - 'Disgusting' Gary Neville slammed by England fans for claiming Trent Alexander-Arnold is not good enough to play in midfield as pundit is labelled 'weird' for 'agenda' against Liverpool star

Trent Alexander-ArnoldEnglandSerbia vs EnglandEuropean ChampionshipLiverpoolManchester UnitedPremier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold started in midfield for Gareth Southgate for England against Serbia b not everyone was impressed by the Liverpool star.

  • Alexander-Arnold plays in England midfield
  • Gary Neville criticizes Liverpool man's abilities
  • Fans take shots at Man Utd legend's opinions
