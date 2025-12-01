Gary Lineker bizarrely forced to defend himself from ridicule as ex-Match of the Day presenter is spotted walking with woman on holiday in Mexico

The son that Lineker is referring to is 31-year-old Harry. He got married to partner Bella at a luxurious ceremony in the summer of 2025 that took place on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza. He has seemingly been feeling under the weather while taking in another trip to the sunshine.

His brother, George, also felt the need to respond to Robinson and efforts to spread idle gossip. He said in a social media post of his own, which included a laughing emoji: “It’s his daughter-in-law you f*cking idiot.”

This is not the first time that Lineker has clashed with outspoken Robinson and his supporters. He has previously admitted to being “elbowed in the back” by a “little old lady” who was on her way to one of Yaxley-Lennon’s rallies.

He has also been told, in a face-to-face confrontation, that he “hated Britain” after speaking out on matters that he believes in. Lineker has said of those that he clashes with: “It’s the same lot every time. It’s the same people.”