'Gareth Southgate doesn't want the Man Utd job!' - England manager backed to snub Red Devils in favour of sabbatical after Euro 2024
Sam Allardyce insists that England boss Gareth Southgate does not want the Manchester United job despite being linked with a move to Old Trafford.
- Southgate reported to be an option for United
- England boss previously said links were "disrespectful"
- Allardyce backs him to snub potential move