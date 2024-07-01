'You're living in cuckoo land!' - Gareth Southgate can't fix England's issues during Euro 2024 after worrying Slovakia performance, warns Roy Keane
Roy Keane warned England that Gareth Southgate will not be able to improve their game in Euro 2024 despite the team reaching the quarter-finals.
- Keane warns Southgate can't improve England's game
- Remained hopeful of Three Lions winning Euro 2024
- England beat Slovakia 2-1 to reach quarter-final