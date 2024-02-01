Future Lionesses boss? Man City & England star Alex Greenwood set coaching challenge by Sarina Wiegman

Future Lionesses boss? Man City & England star Alex Greenwood set coaching challenge by Sarina WiegmanChris BurtonGetty/GOALEnglandWSLWomen's footballSarina WiegmanManchester City WomenWorld CupSarina Wiegman is very much in charge of England for now, but Alex Greenwood could become a Lionesses boss of the future.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDutch tactician calling the shots at presentExperienced defender has many years leftGiving thought to future career in coaching