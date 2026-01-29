From helping build the Showtime Lakers to launching two World Cups: How Alan Rothenberg reshaped American soccer forever

Many who want to look for that signature inflection point where soccer started in the United States will point to the 1994 World Cup. It’s a fair assumption. After all, that’s when the global game descended on North America in full. Rothenberg rejects that notion. That’s because he was there when it really began.

It was 1980, and Rothenberg wanted to get involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles. He was a lifelong resident of the city, and, in effect, felt a civic duty to give back. He knew people in the IOC, and made it clear that he could help. Soccer, in effect, was assigned to him. He was told, basically, to plan men’s soccer, quite the task given that it was set to be the first year the International Olympic Committee added professionals to the Games.

Rothenberg was a massive sports fan and knew how to put on a show. He had dabbled in ownership. But the nuances of the sport? Not necessarily his forte.

“I knew there was something called soccer that they played over there [outside of the U.S.]. And I had heard of Pele, mostly because how could you not have heard of Pele?” Rothenberg said.

What followed, then, was an education. The 1982 World Cup, held in Spain, is not one that lives long in the memory of most fans. Still, Rothenberg was there in Iberia, undergoing what was, in effect, a crash course in the beautiful game. There are, it must be admitted, worse places to learn how soccer works - and, more importantly, how fans are connected with it.

Armed with his newfound knowledge, Rothenberg went about setting up soccer for the Olympics. It was the first time the sport had allowed professional players in the tournament, which meant that some rules had to be laid out. Crucially, Rothenberg and his team ensured that the tournament would be U-23 only, such were the fears that the Soviet Union - then armed with a fine generation of talent in their prime - would come to the United States and claim gold (it worked).

And then there was the problem of ticketing. Sure, Rothenberg had been to a World Cup. He had seen the buzz that big NASL signings such as Pele, Johan Cruyff, and Franz Beckenbauer could generate. But Olympic soccer, a traditionally amateur sport? That was harder to gauge.

“We didn't have any great expectations for soccer in the Olympics, because we made the under-23 rule, trying to basically stop the Russians, the [then] communists, from letting their top pro players in. So it was never one of the major sports,” he said.

It is impossible to count how many people got into the opening game with illegal tickets, or without buying one at all. But Rothenberg puts the number at more than 20,000. They printed 35,000 for the event, a group stage clash between Italy and Egypt. In truth, the assumption was that they might have a few spare by the end of the night. But the lines grew and grew in the sprawl of canyons and parking lots around the Rose Bowl, thousands descending on the iconic stadium tucked gently just outside Pasadena, Calif.

The eye test suggested his calculations were wrong. But he also couldn’t tell thousands of soccer fans to go home. So, they printed tens of thousands of rolls of fake tickets or handed out old ones from movie theaters. The official attendance for that game is listed at 37,400. Rothenberg estimates, from his home in Los Angeles, some 40 years later, that it was well north of 50,000.

“By that time, obviously, we were pretty excited. It was a pretty big deal,” Rothenberg said.

They amended their mistake by the next game, printing 60,000 for the remainder of the group stage. But even they couldn’t have expected the furor that came with the final. 100,000 people showed up at the Rose Bowl, making it the highest attended soccer match in U.S. history at the time.

Perhaps more importantly for Rothenberg’s career, Blatter - future FIFA president - was in the bleachers, watching on as the famous Mexico-inspired wave rippled around the stadium. The tournament finished with an appropriately extravagant fireworks show. Rothenberg knew that he had sold FIFA on the idea of a World Cup - even if that wasn’t his original aim.

“And that,” Rothenberg said. “Was the turning point for soccer in the United States.”