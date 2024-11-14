'Before, I didn't even think about my ankle' - Frenkie de Jong reveals measures he is taking to avoid injury after Barcelona nightmare

Getty Images SportSoham Mukherjee'Before, I didn't even think about my ankle' - Frenkie de Jong reveals measures he is taking to avoid injury after Barcelona nightmareF. de JongBarcelonaLaLigaNetherlandsUEFA Nations League AFrenkie de Jong has revealed that he is undertaking protective measures to avoid another ankle injury after his Barcelona nightmare.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDe Jong called up for Nations League gamesHas just returned to action from a lengthy lay-offIs taking more precautions to prevent another injuryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱