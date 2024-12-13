Li Tie EvertonGetty
Chris Burton

Former Premier League footballer & team-mate of Wayne Rooney sentenced to 20 years in prison in China for corruption

EvertonPremier LeagueChina

Li Tie, the former Premier League footballer and one-time team-mate of Wayne Rooney, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption.

  • Chinese football on anti-corruption drive
  • Li Tie played for Everton & managed national team
  • Accused of receiving & handing out bribes
