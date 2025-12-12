Former Chelsea star Oscar 'forced to RETIRE' after discovery of heart issue

Oscar had joined Sao Paulo last December on a three-year deal after nearly eight years in China, where he became one of the league’s standout performers both statistically and in silverware. Earlier in his career, he made 203 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 38 goals, winning two Premier League titles, the Europa League and the League Cup before completing a record transfer to Shanghai in 2017. His time in China saw him collect major trophies and amass substantial earnings, but his return to Brazil has unexpectedly ended on medical grounds rather than sporting terms.