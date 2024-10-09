Anthony StokesGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Former Arsenal striker handed 15-month jail sentence after being caught with £3,300 worth of cocaine following high-speed police chase

ArsenalCelticSunderlandCrystal Palace

Former Arsenal and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has been handed a 15-year jail sentence.

