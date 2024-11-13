'I'm football's biggest waste' - Brazil & Inter cult hero Adriano admits he's 'drinking to oblivion' & 'sleeping on the floor' after returning to Vila Cruzeiro favela he grew up in
Former Inter and Brazil striker Adriano has labelled himself "football's biggest waste" while opening up on his struggles with alcoholism.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Adriano admits to 'wasted' potential
- Has returned to favela in Brazil
- Says he drinks 'to oblivion' each day