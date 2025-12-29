Florian Wirtz placed on ‘special bulk programme’ as Liverpool midfielder continues adapting to intensity of Premier League

After Wirtz's heroics at Anfield, Reds boss Arne Slot had told Sky Sports: "The team have seen how much he (Wirtz) did already for us, creating chances and being so close to a goal. He will go on and score many more goals than one for us. I think Florian did more than only score today."

Wirtz then himself told Sky Sports: "It was very nice the feeling on the pitch with the fans around. I was very happy and I still am. I was confident that I would score one day. I wanted to start earlier scoring and assisting but it was like this and I have to accept it. I just know that it will come and I try to keep going like that. We played a brilliant first half. We lost the game and got it back. Everyone was working hard. In the last 20 minutes, we made it a bit difficult. I cannot explain why. We have to change that. That's how we want to do it. We want to be there and be on top of the table. It's not been an easy start for us but we're doing better and getting the points."

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also showered the youngster with praise as he said: "I was very happy for him. He played a very good game. Everyone was outstanding in the first half. It's great to see and hopefully many more to come from him. He's getting used to playing for Liverpool and what we want to do as a team. He's getting used to the intensity. After about 70 minutes I think he had some cramp. It's part of the game. He just has to keep going. It was an important goal for us and now on to New Year's Day. I think he runs almost everywhere. At times on the left, at times in the middle. He's a very intelligent player who is so comfortable on the ball. He finds space between the lines and can be very important. "He wants to be important in terms of goals and assists. The work rate he puts in and the chances he creates is what I think is even more important. I am really pleased for him, like the rest of the team. You saw the celebrations. Everyone is so happy for him."